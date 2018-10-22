Renald Beaulieu elected as Greenstone mayor

Voters in Greenstone elected Renald Beaulieu as their mayor.

The municipal council is comprised of eight ward councillors, who are voted in based on what community they reside in.

Geraldton and Longlac each have two ward councillors, while rural areas and smaller communities throughout the municipality each have one representative.

In some of the wards, like Longlac, Rural West, Nakina and Rural East, councillor positions were acclaimed.

The ward councillors elected in 2018 are as follows:

Rural West Ward: Andre Blanchard (acclaimed)

Geraldton Ward: John Marino

Geraldton Ward: William (Bill) Assad

Longlac Ward: James McPherson (acclaimed)

Longlac Ward: Elaine Mannisto (acclaimed)

Beardmore Ward: Claudette Trottier

Nakina Ward: Claudette Abraham (acclaimed)

Rural East Ward: Gloria McCraw (acclaimed)

Greenstone was created in 2001 after the province forced the merger of the communities of Geraldton, Longlac, Beardmore, Nakina, Jellicoe, Caramat and MacDiarmid.