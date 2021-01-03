Greenstone men charged after OPP seize nearly $200K in drugs on New Year's Eve

Ontario Provincial Police say two Greenstone men are charged with drug trafficking after police seized nearly $200,000 worth of cocaine and crystal meth during a traffic stop on New Year's Eve.

Members of the Greenstone detachment and the North West Regional Crime Unit performed the traffic stop, according to a news release issued Saturday by OPP. It resulted in the seizure of 531.8 grams of meth and 261 grams of cocaine.

The street value of the drugs is $185,540.00, police said.

They also seized $6621.25 in cash.

A 28-year-old and a 30-year-old from Greenstone both face three counts of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, police said.

Both accused were remanded into custody and transported to Thunder Bay, Ont., to await a court date.