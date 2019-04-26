Renowned sporting goods store in Greenstone gives up fish, game licencing

A popular sporting goods in Greenstone has decided to give up what has long been one of its core services.

For the first time in 59 years, Skinners Acres, in Longlac, will no longer sell hunting and fishing licences for the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

For owner Tim Skinner, who took over the business from his parents 46 years ago, the decision was an extremely difficult one.

"I'm still kind of on edge about it," said Skinner. "I spent a lot of time thinking and just looking at things. But from a practical point of view, this is something that we have to do."

Skinner's Acres is a well known gathering place for local anglers and hunters, and the first stop for many non-local and non-resident visitors coming to enjoy the outdoors in Greenstone.

It is also well known for doling out local advice as well as providing direction about licence purchases.

Skinner said that selling licences was always a large part of his business, but was part and parcel with everything else he does, including sell tackle, firearms, ammunition and maps.

However, he said the licensing aspect of his business has been waning.

Tim Skinner, owner of Skinner's Acres in Longlac, decided to stop dealing outdoors licences after the province made substantial changes to the licencing system.

"Since 2015, when they went electronic, starting then you were able to go online and purchase your hunting and fishing licence.. but this year was big changes." Skinner said. He noted the MNRF is also actively promoting their automated approach to purchasing licences online, including encouraging patrons to print their licences at home or save them in a digital format on a cell phone.

Tim Skinner has owned Skinner's Acre, in Longlac, for 46 years. (photo: Tim Skinner )

As of this year, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry changed what was expected of retail outlets that sold licences. Skinner said previous to this year, the MNRF had provided the computer and other equipment required to produce a licence as an "outside issuer".

In January he said that changed.

"Now if we are going to continue being an "outside issuer" we are required to provide all of our own equipment including computer, laser printer, paper, ink etc. And so we had to reconsider what we are doing "

Skinner said he has tried to let people know about the decision to opt out, but expects he will still have long time customers coming in to get a licence. He said he will tell people that they can go online, or go to Service Ontario.

But he admits the writing has been on the wall for a while.

"The sales of licences is sliding big time," he said. "It's a fact of life. In the same way the Internet has changed the ways of retail. You would be crazy not to realize that."

Skinner said it's going to be a very tough year for him personally because of the disappointment he knows there will be by some.

He also said he will miss talking to the customers who come in to get licensed from all over North America. He said he is not looking forward to not being able to serve someone like he has for decades.

"Knowing how I am, I will probably first apologize for not doing it any more after 46 years," he said. "But I just can't do it anymore. It's not economically feasible."