Attemped robbery with a weapon at Robins Donuts in Greenstone prompts OPP to search for suspect

Ontario Provincial Police in Greenstone are searching for a female suspect allegedly involved in an attempted robbery at a Robins Donuts on Tuesday evening.

Police said they received a complaint at around 5:30 p.m. on April 9, from an employee at the Robins Donuts about an alleged robbery attempt with a weapon.

The investigation revealed that the a suspect, wearing a scarf and hoodie, entered the store with an axe and demanded money, according to a written release.

The clerk refused to hand over money and immediately called 9-1-1, which prompted the suspect to flee on foot.

Police describe the suspect as being of slim build and about 5'4" tall.

She was seen wearing a plain black scarf similar in style to a neck warmer to hide her identity and a hoodie.

Police said the axe has a short wooden handle with a rusty head and blade.

Anyone with information related to this occurrence is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.