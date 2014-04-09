Attemped robbery with a weapon at Robins Donuts in Greenstone prompts OPP to search for suspect
Ontario Provincial Police in Greenstone are searching for a female suspect allegedly involved in an attempted robbery at a Robins Donuts on Tuesday evening.
Police said they received a complaint at around 5:30 p.m. on April 9, from an employee at the Robins Donuts about an alleged robbery attempt with a weapon.
The investigation revealed that the a suspect, wearing a scarf and hoodie, entered the store with an axe and demanded money, according to a written release.
The clerk refused to hand over money and immediately called 9-1-1, which prompted the suspect to flee on foot.
Police describe the suspect as being of slim build and about 5'4" tall.
She was seen wearing a plain black scarf similar in style to a neck warmer to hide her identity and a hoodie.
Police said the axe has a short wooden handle with a rusty head and blade.
Anyone with information related to this occurrence is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.