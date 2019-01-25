OPP search for suspect disguised by clown mask in robbery near Longlac

Ontario Provincial Police in Greenstone, Ont., are searching for a male suspect after receiving reports from a local taxi company about an armed robbery just after midnight on Wednesday, January 23.

Police said at around 12:29 a.m. on Wednesday, a driver was flagged down on Otter Road in Longlac by a male suspect wearing blue coveralls and a clown mask.

He was carrying a firearm and demanded money.

According to a written release from the Ontario Provincial Police on Friday, the driver handed over an undisclosed amount of cash and the suspect fled on foot.

Police describe the male suspect as being approximately 6'3" tall, with a heavy build and a deep voice. He was last seen wearing blue coveralls with reflective silver stripes on both sides and a clown mask at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information related to this occurrence is asked to contact the OPP Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.