A medical cannabis company based in southern Ontario is looking to expand their company to northwestern Ontario and grow medical marijuana in Thunder Bay.

Green Relief is a medical cannabis company in Hamilton that uses "sustainable agricultural methodology," known as aquaponics, to grow marijuana using 3000 litre fish tanks and tilapia, according to the CEO, Warren Bravo.

"We are very excited to be in the final paper process with a group of successful business people from the Thunder Bay area," Bravo told the CBC's Lisa Laco on Superior Morning on Thursday.

He said it's always been a goal for the company to grow their sustainable cannabis growing methods across Canada and believe that there should be a least one "aquaponics facility in every province."

"To show people that there is a better way to grow, not just cannabis but vegetables as well," he said, adding that remote First Nation communities in the north could also benefit by using their method.

"Clarifying tanks" help break down solid waste

At the Green Relief facility in Hamilton, Bravo said the fish are fed three times a day to create solid waste that's broken down to provide the needed nutrients for the plants to grow.

"That solid waste flows through a series of clarifying tanks, mineralising tanks ... basically water flowing from one tank to the next to the next, basically breaking down that solid waste into nitrate, phosphorus, and potassium," he said.

CEO Warren Bravo said the approximately 6000 tilapia are fed three times a day and are donated to homeless shelters around the GTA once they reach market size. (Green Relief / Facebook)

Bravo said the system uses 90 per cent less water than any other form of agriculture used in the world today, He said once the fish get to a market size of about 1.5 to 2 pounds, the staff at Green Relief clean them and donate them to local homeless shelters.

"I have about 6000 tilapia at any one time in our building that we have in Hamilton," he explained, "and when they get to market size ... I put it in a light-salt water bath and it takes that farmed taste out of the filet."

"Strictly production facilities" in Thunder Bay

Bravo said the Green Relief facility that is proposed for Thunder Bay will be strictly a production facility.

"All of that product is shipped back to our central location ... and then we'll be distributing from here," Bravo said.

CEO Warren Bravo (middle) says the group of "successful business people" that the company is working with in Thunder Bay call themselves, Thunder Grow. (Green Relief / Facebook)

Roughly 40 to 50 people or more will be needed to work at the new facility, he said, and tilapia can also be available for the local community through donations or wholesale opportunities.

"There's a few more documents that are back and forth with the lawyers ... and once all that is finalized, we have identified a building and then off to building designs."