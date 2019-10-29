Gravelle calls for more Canadian content in mass transit vehicles

MPP Michael Gravelle hopes his new private member's bill, which lays out rules for Canadian content in mass transit vehicles purchased by Canadian public transportation companies, will help Thunder Bay's Bombardier plant.

Gravelle introduced the bill Monday at Queen's Park. The bill calls for a minimum of 60 per cent Canadian content and labour in mass transit vehicles purchased by Ontario public transit companies, such as the Toronto Transit Commission.

It also requires that final assembly of those mass transit vehicles take place in Canada.

"We know that there's going to be significant mass transit purchases made in the province of Ontario, with the support of the municipal government in Toronto and of the federal government," said Gravelle, MPP for Thunder Bay-Superior North.

"That means there will be lot of mass transit vehicles that will be available, so by levelling the playing field I think we'll have an opportunity potentially for Bombardier to receive some significant contracts."

Bombardier announced earlier this year it would lay off 550 workers at its Thunder Bay plant due to a shortage of work at the facility.

Gravelle's bill had the support of Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro.

"I want to thank MPP Gravelle for picking this issue for his private member's bill that is of obvious importance to our city," Mauro said in a statement. "We know more mass transit vehicles will be purchased and keeping this investment here at our local Bombardier plant is significant for the workers and our economy regionally."

Charla Robinson, president of the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce, also voiced support for the bill, saying it will "help to level the playing field for mass transit manufacturers in Ontario and will ensure that Ontarians receive the best value for their tax dollars through the creation of local jobs and expertise."

The bill passed first reading on Monday, and will be debated at Queen's Park on Thursday afternoon.