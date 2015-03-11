Michael Gravelle announces his cancer has returned

A long-serving Thunder Bay MPP said Tuesday he's had a recurrence of the cancer he battled nearly a decade ago.

Thunder Bay-Superior North MPP Michael Gravelle said in a statement he'll be starting chemotherapy on Wednesday.

"This may affect my candidacy in the upcoming provincial election," Gravelle stated in a media release. "I treasure my job as MPP for Thunder Bay-Superior North and I was looking forward to putting my name forward for re-election in June."

"While I am not prepared to abandon those plans just yet, I recognize that my illness may not give me a choice," he said. "Having said that, I want to begin my chemotherapy treatments determined to improve quickly enough to enter the race. I hope to make that decision very soon."

Gravelle said he's spoken with Ontario Liberal leader Steven Del Duca, who will support the decision Gravelle makes.

Gravelle was first elected to the Ontario legislature in 1995.

In November 2012, he announced he had been diagnosed with lymphoma.