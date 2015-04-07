Thunder Bay MPP's 'Buy Canadian' bill defeated at Queen's Park

Thunder Bay-Superior North MPP Michael Gravelle says he's disappointed after a private member's bill he tabled this week was defeated in the Ontario legislature.

Gravelle tabled Bill 133, or the Buy in Canada for Mass Transit Vehicles Act, on Tuesday. If it had become law, the legislation would have required any purchases of mass transit vehicles by an Ontario public company — such as the Toronto Transit Commission — include at least 60 per cent Canadian content in terms of materials and labour.

However, the bill was defeated during second reading on Thursday, losing by a vote of 54-32 despite the support of the NDP.

"The government, under [Premier Doug] Ford, decided they were not going to support this legislation," Gravelle said from Queen's Park after the vote. "The legislation is now dead."

"The government spoke about the protectionist issue, and that, of course, was my entire point," he said. "They said they shouldn't be, basically, responding to the pressures that we're feeling from other jurisdictions, whereas my point is the time has simply come for us to do exactly that."

Gravelle said the bill would have helped companies like Bombardier, which recently announced it would lay off 550 workers at its Thunder Bay plant in November due to a shortage of work.

"I'll keep up fighting for Bombardier, and certainly for all of our companies that are going to be affected by the buy in America rules, the made in China rules, the made in India rules, that require, potentially, significant outlays of capital for these companies in order to compete for contracts outside the province, and outside Canada."

Meanwhile, NDP MPP Judith Monteith-Farrell (Thunder Bay-Atikokan) called on Ford and his government to take action to save jobs at the Bombardier plant.

"Hundreds of families across my riding are facing uncertainty and hard times," Monteith-Farrell said during question period on Thursday. "Doug Ford needs to step up to help the workers at Bombardier keep their jobs."

"Jurisdictions across the globe have found ways to keep production local, but so far there has been no real action by this government to save the plant," she said. "It's time for Doug Ford to stop sitting on his hands, and take action now to keep the Bombardier plant open, and provide certainty to workers and their families."