Grassy Narrows chief 'upset' over minister's refusal to discuss mining issues at Toronto meeting

The chief of Grassy Narrows First Nation says he's upset over provincial Minister Greg Rickford's refusal to discuss issues related to mining on the band's traditional territory at a recent meeting.

Fobister said nine mineral exploration permits were recently issued on Grassy Narrows territory, without the community's knowledge.

But when Fobister travelled to Toronto discuss the matter with Rickford — Ontario's minister of northern development, mines, natural resources and forestry — last week, he said Rickford refused to discuss it.

"As soon as we sat down ... he said, you know, he doesn't want to talk about mining," Fobister said. "And that was a surprise."

Fobister said he "got upset" at Rickford's response, and kept urging him to talk about the issue.

The Chief said protecting and healing the land, which has been affected by mercury contamination and clear-cut logging, is a top priority for the First Nation.

In a statement provided to CBC News, Rickford said he couldn't discuss the mining issue for legal reasons.

"As a result of ongoing legal proceedings launched by the community, we were unable to discuss mining permits in the region," Rickford stated. "This matter is now before the courts so it would be inappropriate to comment further."

Fobisters said Rickford agreed to visit Grassy Narrows to talk about mining, forestry, and other issues. No date for the visit has been set.