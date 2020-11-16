Police investigating death of 39-year-old Grassy Narrows man

Two people have been arrested as part of an investigation into the death of a 39-year-old Grassy Narrows First Nation man.

Ontario Provincial Police said they were contacted by Treaty Three Police last week to assist with the investigation of a man who died at the Lake of the Woods District Hospital on Nov. 2.

Police have identified the man as Wesley Pahpasay, and said foul play may have been a factor in his death.

A 27-year-old and 35-year-old, both from Grassy Narrows, were arrested on Nov. 13 and each charged with aggravated assault.

They both remain in custody.

Provincial police and Treaty Three Police are continuing their investigation, along with the Office of the Chief Coroner.