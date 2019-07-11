The Treaty 3 Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating a death in Grassy Narrows First Nation earlier this week.

According to a written release, at approximately 12:55 a.m. on Tuesday, officers with the Treaty 3 police were called to assist a man who had been seriously assaulted on a roadway in the community.

Police said officers and paramedics arrived to find an unresponsive man and despite immediate life saving measures, 30-year-old Kenneth Scott was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem examination is scheduled to take place in Toronto.

Police said they have also arrested and charged a 35-year-old man with aggravated assault in connection to the incident.

He was being held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Kenora on Wednesday.

Grassy Narrows is located approximately 500 km northwest of Thunder Bay and nearly 90 km northeast of Kenora.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.