Police receive 'numerous complaints' about telephone 'grandparent scam' in Dryden, Ont.

Police in Dryden, Ont., are urging people to be wary of callers claiming to be a grandchild or other family relative and asking for money.

In a written release Wednesday, Dryden Police Service said they've received numerous complaints about the "Grandparent or Emergency Scam" from residents in the area over the last several weeks.

Police said it is a very serious type of fraud which continues to be an ongoing problem across the country.

In the scam, an unexpected caller claims to be the person's grandchild or relative and asks the older person to send them money because they are in an emergency situation.

Police offered these warning signs and protection tips: