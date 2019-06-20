Police receive 'numerous complaints' about telephone 'grandparent scam' in Dryden, Ont.
Police in Dryden, Ont., are urging residents to be wary of callers claiming to be a grandchild or other family relative and asking for money.
Caller claims to be grandchild or other family relative, asks person to send them money due to 'emergency'
In a written release Wednesday, Dryden Police Service said they've received numerous complaints about the "Grandparent or Emergency Scam" from residents in the area over the last several weeks.
Police said it is a very serious type of fraud which continues to be an ongoing problem across the country.
In the scam, an unexpected caller claims to be the person's grandchild or relative and asks the older person to send them money because they are in an emergency situation.
Police offered these warning signs and protection tips:
- If you get a telephone call from someone claiming to know you and asking for help, check to confirm that it is legitimate before sending any money.
- Ask questions that would be hard for a stranger to answer.
- Do not send money unless you are certain it's the real person you know.
- If you've shared banking information with the scammers, contact your financial institution to place alerts on your account
- Contact the Canadian Anti Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 to file a report if you have received a fraudulent call/email/communication.