New federal designation honours Thunder Bay's role in grain trade

A new plaque at the Western Grain elevator on Kingston Street celebrates Thunder Bay's roll in Canada's grain trade.

The federal government has recognized "Grain transshipment at the Lakehead" as an event of national historic significance.

At an unveiling ceremony at the grain elevator Wednesday, attended by close to 100 people, the chair of Canada's Historic Sites and Monuments Committee told CBC that the committee granted the plaque because of the role that east-west grain transport played in Canada's economic development.

"Being able to bring the grain from the west to the Lakehead by rail and then by freighter through the Great Lakes and the St. Lawrence to Europe and the rest of the world, this was a huge boon, when it was finally accomplished, to agriculture in the west and the development of the Prairies economically," Richard Alway said.

The group Friends of Grain Elevators applied for the recognition approximately three years ago, president Robert Paterson told CBC, and it represents approximately a dozen years of work.

Friends of Grain Elevators president Robert Paterson said that Wednesday's unveiling of a plaque recognizing Thunder Bay's role in the grain trade was around 12 years in the making. (Heather Kitching/CBC)

It applied for recognition for both an event related to grain transport and for a grain elevator itself, he said.

Ultimately, the committee opted to recognize the event — specifically, the completion of the Canadian Pacific Railway, which allowed grain from the prairies to travel to the port in what is now Thunder Bay.

"What that did was, it sort of stopped the north south movement [of grain] ... and made it a national movement east west," said Paterson, whose grandfather founded N.M. Paterson and Sons Ltd., which had a grain terminal near Thunder Bay.

"It's a story that needs to be told," he said.

The Historic Sites and Monuments Committee has recognized approximated 2,000 historical sites and events over the course of its 100-year history.



Two weeks ago, Alway said, it honoured Canada's first multilingual broadcaster for pioneering a format deemed to have helped new immigrants adapt to Canada and to have supported the development of multiculturalism in the country.

It previously recognized the D-Day landings during the Second World War and the First World War sites of Vimy Ridge and Beaumont-Hamel.

"History is to a nation, to a country, as memory is to an individual, because it gives meaning and context and identity," Alway said, "and without that, the individual won't know who they are."