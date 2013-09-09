Provincial historical society recognizes Thunder Bay's Friends of Grain Elevators

A Thunder Bay group dedicated to preserving the history of the city's grain trade has received a prestigious provincial award.

The Ontario Historical Society has awarded Thunder Bay's Friends of Grain Elevators (FOGE) with its President's Award, something FOGE secretary Nancy Perozzo said will give the group a boost as it moves forward with new projects.

"It is about the best award that you can get from Ontario in the field of preserving history," she said. "It's not often that that award is presented to an organization from northern Ontario, so it validates the work that we've done."

FOGE was formed in 2003, and came about due to a sense that the history of Thunder Bay in terms of the city's role in the grain trade was disappearing, Perozzo said.

"We've held, as part of our objective, community tours of elevators and community displays," she said. "We've partnered with organizations such as Science North, in order to get that message out."

Now, the group also maintains a Facebook page and website dedicated to the grain trade in Thunder Bay, and continues to compile interviews with former workers about their experiences (those are shared on the FOGE website).

In a statement, Ontario Historical Society communications and outreach coordinator Daniel Dishaw said the work of FOGE "has gone a long way in fulfilling their goal to inform the public of this fascinating and important industry, past and present."

Perozzo said FOGE has a number of initiatives underway. They're continuing with the interviews of former grain industry workers, with the goal of completing 200 interviews.

And they may be taking the story of Thunder Bay's grain trade to the stage, with Perozzo saying FOGE is "hoping to work with Magus Theatre to do a musical based on the grain industry, sort of Thunder Bay's contribution to musicals, such as Anne of Green Gables."

Some early talks have happened with Magnus, and Perozzo said Lakehead University is helping analyze the interviews with an eye toward finding material for a future musical.

"We'll use that information to work, eventually, with Magnus Theatre to pull something together," she said.