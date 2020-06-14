Thunder Bay firefighters respond to fire at grain elevator
There were no injuries when a fire broke out at a Thunder Bay, Ont. grain elevator on Sunday afternoon, firefighters said.
No word yet on cause of fire at Richardson Terminal
Firefighters were dispatched to Richardson Terminal at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
At about 4:30 p.m., they remained on the scene, but the fire was under control, firefighters said.
No other details have been provided, and a cause has yet to be determined.