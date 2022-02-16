It may not have been a podium finish, but Graham Ritchie, who trains in Thunder Bay, Ont., and Antoine Cyr of Gatineau, Que., took home Canada's best-ever Olympic finish in cross-country team sprint.

The duo placed fifth, with a time of 19:45:30, in the cross-country classic team sprint final Tuesday night in China.

Cyr got out to a fast start in the first leg of the race, sitting in second place at the first exchange ahead of Norway's Erik Valnes, while Ritchie posted the fifth fastest time anchoring the race after the sixth and final exchange.

"I think we both surprised ourselves today — we were super proud to get Canada in the final first of all, and then to be able to end up with our sights on the podium, it's eyeopening for us," Ritchie told CBC News after the race.

"We're really happy and looking forward to the next coming years."

Norway won gold with a time of 19:22:99, Finland won silver and the Russian Olympic Committee took bronze, while Sweden finished just ahead of the Canadians by about seven seconds.

Both Canadian skiers were satisfied with their finish, and promised to be back for more.

"Being able to show such a good race for Canada, and getting fifth for us, we're just 23," Cyr said. "People are just going to have to brace for us in the next four years, because we'll be back for sure."

