Thunder Bay's Grace Place appeals for donations as food supplies run low

A Thunder Bay shelter and food bank is appealing to the public for donations as its supplies run low.

Grace Place Pastor Melody Macsemchuk said for the first time in 12 years, the organization's food shelves are nearly bare.

"We follow kind of like a Housing First model for food," she said. "For us, it's food first, because when you fill the belly, then you're able to get on to the other issues that may be going on in a person's life."

"Numerous times, we've had people come for emergency food, and for good reason," she said. "There are so many different reasons why people need food."

However, with the shortage in donated food, Macsemchuk said she's concerned about Grace Place's ability to deliver its emergency food hampers to those in need.

"I was kind of starting to panic about three months ago, thinking 'if this continues, we'll be empty in three months,' and that's exactly what happened," she said. "It's just not really coming like it used to, the donations."

Grace Place is in need of all manner of non-perishable goods. According to a Facebook post made by the organization, specific needs include:

Canned soup

Canned fruit

Kraft Dinner

Canned veggies

Pasta sauce

Noodles

Children's school snacks

Peanut butter

Jam

"There are so many asks out there," Macsemchuk said. "I get that. I just want people to understand that, I guess, if they were to donate to Grace Place, that we make sure that it goes to the ones that really need it."

Donations can be dropped at at Grace Place, which is located at 235 Simpson Street in Thunder Bay.