Leader and artist Goyce Kakegamic remembered as the voice of northern Ontario

Former Nishnawbe Aski Nation Deputy Grand Chief and artist Goyce Kakegamic is being remembered as a leader who served as a voice to northern Ontario First Nations.

Kakegamic, who served on Nishnawbe Aski Nation's (NAN) executive council for four terms, died earlier this month at the age of 73. Family members and community members paid tribute to him at his funeral Tuesday at New Hope Fellowship in Thunder Bay, Ont.

"He always said that we are so unique here within the North. And our challenges are unique, and so our solutions are unique. Those are a lot of the teachings that I am bringing to my new role as a Deputy Grand Chief as a part of his mentorship," said NAN Deputy Grand Chief Bobby Narcisse in an interview with CBC News.

Narcisse spoke on behalf of the NAN executive council Tuesday, holding back tears as he recalled early memories of Kakegamic.

Family and friends also paid tribute to Kakegamic, many referring to him as a mentor and leader, and more simply as a father, uncle, husband and friend.

The sound of laughter and tears echoed through the church as scripture and memories were shared with the assembly, and as people stopped to pray and reflect over Kakegamic's casket.

Teachings live on in prominent artwork

Kakegamic's artwork flanked the sides of the stage at New Hope Fellowship church. While many reflected on his legacy as leader, his career as a celebrated artist also shone brightly during the service.

Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) Deputy Grand Chief Bobby Narcisse gave opening remarks at Goyce Kakegamic's funeral Tuesday. NAN Grand Chief Derek Fox and Deputy Grand Chiefs Anna Betty Achneepineskum and Victor Linklater stood alongside him. (Olivia Levesque/CBC)

"One of his paintings really touches me," Narcisse said. "It's called Metamorphosis, and he really said that, you know, everybody has an ability to change. Sometimes we're on the wrong path, but there's always the ability to go on a good path."

"I think that's what he instills in a lot of the people he met and in all the students as well that are out there too and he taught them to really embrace life and achieve education. I think those are some of the legacy that we want to carry on in his and his memory," he said.

Kakegamic's paintings hang in private collections and galleries across Canada and Europe. He and his brothers founded the highly successful Triple K Cooperative so First Nations artists could represent themselves instead of having to meet the expectations of non-Indigenous publishers.

The 73-year-old was also the last surviving original member of the Woodlands School of Art made famous by his brother-in-law Norval Morrisseau.

Legacy lives on in education

Apart from his leadership and artistry, Kakegamic was also remembered as a force in the world of education.

Kakegamic was a teacher, principal and director of education through his career. He was also a part of major Indigenous educational initiatives over the last 50 years, such as the establishment of the Pelican Falls School in Sioux Lookout, Dennis Franklin Cromarty School in Thunder Bay and Oshki-Pimache-O-Win: The WenJack Education Institute.

Kakegamic was also a key player in the establishment of the Northern Ontario School of Medicine in the early 2000s, advocating for dual campuses in both Thunder Bay and Sudbury, Ont.

That advocacy was something Ken Boshcoff, a former Thunder Bay mayor, calls a piece of Ontario history, adding that Kakegamic's push for a NOSM campus in Thunder Bay is what 'sealed the deal.'

"His willingness to come forward in a leadership way to speak for a fully equal dual medical school, and he did that to conferences of municipal leaders and tipped even those who might not have been so much understanding why a 50-50 was important," said Boschcoff.

Goyce Kakegamic is shown here in this CBC file photo, he was remembered by his friends and family as a leader and artist. (Jody Porter/CBC)

He said Kakegamic was also responsible for ensuring that the medical school expanded its outreach into First Nations.

"For us to expand our capacity for doctors in the North who will stay here, really Goyce's fingerprints are all over that. So those are the kinds of things that leaders do," he said.