Fund supporting Pikangikum evacuees in Thunder Bay, Ont., helps St. John Ambulance

A campaign launched by the Thunder Bay Community Foundation will support a local chapter of St. John Ambulance in recognition of its efforts to assist evacuees from Pikangikum First Nation during their stay in the city.

People from the First Nation were forced to leave their homes again this summer when a nearby forest fire threatened their community.

On Wednesday, the steering committee for the Thunder Bay Good Neighbour Fund announced the fund will go directly to the city's chapter of St. John Ambulance to help them purchase a used ambulance, which the organization has been needing for some time.

The fund was first launched on Friday, July 12 to help support the evacuees.

The decision to allocate the entire fund to St. John Ambulance was based on the recommendations and proposal by the CEO of the Independent First Nations Alliance and the Chief of Pikangikum First Nation, according to a written release on Thursday.

"In recognition of the efforts of the St. John's volunteers that have been helping out the Pikangikum evacuees out at the Valhalla Inn and the Airlane Hotel, we just want to recognize their excellent efforts," CEO of the Independent First Nations Alliance, Matthew Hoppe told CBC News.

He said that due to the organization's "heroic efforts and compassion," the committee and the chief felt that "directing the raised funds to St. John Ambulance to purchase a used ambulance was the least [they] could do."

"We were made aware of their need for additional resources, such as another ambulance, and they normally have three but they are down to one and we thought there was a tremendous opportunity to help them out and just reciprocate what they have provided to us," he said.

People who left the community on their own have been given the green light to return home, while those who were airlifted will soon be heading back as well.

"The St. John Ambulance folks... have been working with us side by side everyday until I believe every last person from Pikangikum has been returned back to Pikangikum," Hoppe added.

To date, the fund has raised almost $13,000, the entirety of which will be donated to St. John Ambulance in Thunder Bay.