Thunder Bay police say man with reported brain injury 'located safely'
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a 47-year-old man who has an existing brain injury has been "located safely" after being reported missing.
Bernie Goliboski had been reported missing after he was last heard from on January 23
Thunder Bay police had asked the public for help after Bernie Goliboski had last been heard from in the northwestern Ontario city on January 23.
On Monday, police said that he had been located safely and thanked the public for their assistance.