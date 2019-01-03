Goliath Gold on track to potentially be next mine in northwestern Ontario

A proposed gold mine on the outskirts of Dryden could be the next operating mine in northwestern Ontario.

The Goliath Gold project, owned by Treasury Metals, could have construction begin by 2020 or 2021. It would take up to two years to construct the open pit mine, which would eventually become an underground operation.

"I'm pretty excited to get to that stage where things will start moving, and seeing what we've designed and what we've talked about for years, coming into fruition and supporting the community," said Mac Potter, the environmental superintendent for Treasury Metals.

Potter said what separates the Goliath project from so many others, is its location. The ore deposit is on municipal roads, and is just a stone's throw from the Trans-Canada Highway, as well as a natural gas pipeline.

A model at the Treasury Metals office shows the Goliath Gold project, to the east of Dryden, Ont. Thunder Lake, a popular recreation lake, is on the left side of the model. (Jeff Walters/CBC) "The big aspect, in terms of project development, is the power line," he said, noting the line has enough capacity to power the mine.

The project will also have a large impact on the economy in Dryden and Wabigoon, as the mine does not plan to have any type of camp when construction and production is underway.

"Right now, we don't see a camp as being necessary, and a positive aspect in terms of a mine being this close to Dryden and the regional communities, is that all our workers can come to work, and go to their families at the end of the night."

Potter said the company will work with the City of Dryden and businesses in Wabigoon to do the most it can for the local community.

"As we have our key numbers in terms of staff and construction staffing, we'll have to reach out to both communities in terms of all our regional partners for things like hotels, and understanding their commitments and working through that."

The underside of the model shows the underground workings of the Goliath Gold project, east of Dryden, Ont. (Jeff Walters/CBC) The company has already attempted to use what infrastructure is available in the area, such as using the former Dryden Tree Nursery as it's current site office. The property was sold off years ago by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

The project itself is just to the east of Thunder Lake, a popular recreational lake partially in Dryden's city limits. Treasury Metals has had to work closely with camp and property owners around the lake, said Potter, who have concerns about water quality once the mine opens.

"A key mitigation feature of the overall project is keeping the footprint compact," he said, noting water quality standards are strict when it comes to mining, and there would be no discharge to Thunder Lake.

Potter said the project still needs to obtain all of its federal and provincial environmental certifications, after which point construction would begin.

He said that could take place in 2020 or 2021.