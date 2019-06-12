City police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have reopened Golf Links Road to traffic on Wednesday morning, near the entrance to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, after a collision involving an OPP vehicle and a civilian vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

Thunder Bay police were called shortly after 11 a.m. between Oliver Road and Sunrise Boulevard for a two vehicle crash that prompted the road closure.

In a written release from OPP on Tuesday afternoon, police said the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) was called in to probe the collision.

The SIU investigates cases involving police where there has been a death or serious injury.

On Wednesday, the SIU confirmed in an email to CBC News that the driver of the civilian vehicle and a police officer who was a passenger in the OPP vehicle were seriously injured.

An SIU spokesperson said more information is expected to be released on Wednesday.