Golf course clubhouse in Marathon Ont., destroyed by fire

Residents of Marathon awoke to the burning remnants of the town's golf course clubhouse on Monday morning, after a fire swept through the building overnight.

The Chief of Fire Services in the northwestern Ontario town said fire crews responded to the blaze at the Peninsula Golf Course around 1 a.m. on Monday. No one was injured in the fire.

The golf course, located at 105 Peninsula Road, is owned and operated by the town.

Chief Earl Grigg said in a statement to CBC that the building was fully involved in flames once fire crews arrived.

Grigg said 14 firefighters were on scene until 9 a.m. extinguishing the fire. He said the building is a "total loss" as a result of the fire.

Golf course popular with tourists

The Mayor of the municipality, which is home to over 3000 people, said the loss of the clubhouse is another "blow" for the golf course and the community, especially with the recreational season already being impacted by COVID-19 restrictions.

"We were slowly opening up a little more and trying to generate a little more revenue and it was working," said Mayor Rick Dumas about the clubhouse and golf course. "We were working through that, but now this is another blow to not just the community, but the golfing community as well."

Dumas said the clubhouse and the golf course are popular facilities within the municipality and with tourists and visitors to the township.

"Not everybody is a golfer in the community, but whether you're a golfer or not it is a facility that benefits all the members of the community for the quality of life," he said.

Lightning a suspected cause of the fire

The municipality is working with their insurance company, and is awaiting a report from the Fire Marshal that would reveal the cause of the fire. However, Dumas said he believes the fire was caused by a lightning strike that hit the building during a storm on Sunday night.

Dumas said once the investigation is completed, clean up of the site will take place. He added that a temporary trailer in place of the clubhouse might be a option for the municipality and the Peninsula Golf Course.

Eight golf carts, a couple vending machines, and all the kitchen equipment were among the large assets lost in the fire, the mayor said, but noted one upside to a fire during a pandemic.

"Honestly this year was an unique year with COVID-19, so we did not allow anybody to bring in their own equipment….so nobody was keeping their gear at the clubhouse so that's a huge benefit for them and a lot less hassle for the municipality," he said.

Dumas said at the end of the day, however, the most important thing is that nobody was injured as a result of the fire.

"We'll work through this like we've done with every other incident that we've had in our community," he said.