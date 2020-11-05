Tuck into globally-inspired eats at Kenora's Hungry Pug Cafe

Nestled in the heart of Kenora on Second Street, The Hungry Pug Cafe has been serving up an eclectic mix of globally inspired fare since it opened in March 2019.

Owner Carl Hensrud decided to open the restaurant after realizing there was "a hole in the Kenora palate," especially when it came to vegan and gluten-free options.

An acai smoothie bowl. (Supplied by Carl Hensrud)

"Whether we're serving a tofu-based dish or good old bacon and eggs, [I always] use the best quality ingredients that I can," says owner Carl Hensrud. "I want to be proud of everything I send out of the kitchen."

While the business has been able to weather the pandemic, Hensrud has made changes to adapt to the new reality.

Prior to the pandemic, for example, the restaurant wasn't open for dinner. Now, Hensrud has teamed up with Chef Jazz Virdi to operate an evening take-out business called "Kurry," offering Indian food on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

The Hungry Pug Cafe is located at 301 Second St. S. in Kenora.

Inside The Hungry Pug Cafe. (Supplied by Carl Hensrud)

