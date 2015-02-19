New program aims to increase international student enrolment at Lakehead University

Lakehead University has launched a new program aimed at increasing the number of international students studying there.

The Global Ambassador program is currently recruiting current international students to help attract new students from their home countries, said Robert Perrier, Lakehead's director of international enrolment.

"We're looking for those passionate students who are having, obviously, a wonderful experience at the university, and who want to share their story," Perrier said.

Selected students will receive training in communication and presentation skills, he said, and then they'll have the opportunity to be featured in things like social media campaigns and promotional videos.

"There are students right now around the world who are all applying to Lakehead, and they want to know what it's like, they want to hear from a current student," Perrier said. "There's no more authentic and honest story that can come forward than hearing directly from someone from your home country who's having an experience at the university."

Volunteer program

Perrier said he hopes to recruit at least 50 student ambassadors to the program by the end of the year.

All ambassadors, he said, will be volunteers.

"That's what we want," Perrier said. "We want to find those students who are not doing it because they're getting a paycheque, they're doing it because they believe it it, that it's authentic, and that the voice is real, and that the stories are real."

Lakehead is hopes 20 per cent of its student body will be made of up international students by 2023.