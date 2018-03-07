Woman arrested after 6-year-old girl found abandoned on highway near Grand Portage

A woman has been arrested in Cook County, Minnesota, after a six-year-old girl was found abandoned on Highway 61 near Grand Portage last week.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office said officers were called to the scene Thursday night.

Arriving officers found two men were assisting the child by keeping her warm.

In a media release, the sheriff's office said the girl had been abandoned by her mother, and left "without proper winter clothing, no socks, and no shoes."

Deputies took emergency custody of the child, and were able to identify her mother, who was arrested and was being held in the Cook County Jail until her first court appearance.

The sheriff's office said Cook County Public Health and Human Services are assisting in caring for the child.

No other details were immediately provided. The investigation continues.