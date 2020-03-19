Ginoogaming First Nation puts more restrictions in place to slow spread of COVID-19

Ginoogaming First Nation has put more restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Ginoogaming on Saturday reported nine active cases of the virus.

However, by Sunday, four of those cases had resolved, leaving five active cases in the community as of Sunday afternoon, said Ginoogaming councillor and health director Sheri Taylor.

Taylor said some outside support will be arriving Monday, in the form of six Canadian Rangers.

"They'll be doing food security, delivering of PPE, just supporting the staff in any way that they can," Taylor said.

Some further restrictions have been put in place, as well, as the community continues to work to deal with the outbreak of COVID-19.

The new restrictions include temporarily halting medical transportation, and prohibiting taxis and food delivery vehicles from actually entering the community for the time being (people and goods will need to be left at the community entrance gate).

Ginoogaming had already limited access to the community for residents and essential workers to certain hours during the day. Now, however, residents will only be allowed to leave the community a maximum of two times a day, and only for essential reasons.

Medication pick up has also been stopped, with staff handling deliveries to residents.

In a media release issued Saturday, Ginoogaming said mental health workers were available in the community on the weekend to support residents.

In addition, the community said planning for community vaccinations has begun, although exactly when vaccinations will begin has yet to be determined.

Ginoogaming declared a state of emergency due to COVID-19 on Jan. 23.