Ginoogaming First Nation ramps up COVID-19 testing

The health director of Ginoogaming First Nation is hoping everyone in the community will be tested for COVID-19 soon, after more nursing support led to an increase in testing capacity.

Ginoogaming declared a state of emergency on Saturday after confirming its sixth case of COVID-19 in less than a week. Ginoogaming councillor and health director Sheri Taylor said one of those cases has resolved, leaving five active cases in the community of just over 200 people.

Taylor said last week, testing was only being done from 5-8 p.m. However, the testing period has been increasing, and on Wednesday, testing will be done from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

"We work with Dilico health team through a transfer agreement, and they've sent in more health support," Taylor said. "So, some different nurses to help with the testing."

Meanwhile, Ginoogaming is still waiting for responses from the federal and provincial governments in terms of the supports they'll be providing to the community.

The community also said on the weekend it hoped to work with the neighbouring Municipality of Greenstone, so any Ginoogaming residents who test positive can self-isolate in Greenstone hotels.

"Declaring an emergency is the best way to do it, because this way, our provincial or federal government can step up to the plate and help the situation and looking for ... the right accommodations," Greenstone Mayor Renald Beaulieu said Tuesday. "As a municipality ... it's not really up to us to do it. But I think the way it's being done now is excellent."

"I believe we're all on the same page," he said. "People have to realize, you know, not many of us have gone through what we're going through. It's not easy at this time for anybody, the people out there, and also those who are leaders trying to manage it."

"We are doing our best."

Also Tuesday, Matawa First Nations Management called on the province to include and prioritize Indigenous communities in Phase 1 of Ontario's vaccine distribution plan.

In a media release, Matawa said the communities of Constance Lake, Aroland, Long Lake #58 and Ginoogaming - referred to as road-access communities - "expressed frustration in being left out of Phase 1 roll-out initiatives such as 'Operation Remote Immunity' (ORI) and have indicated to the Task Force that priority should also be placed in their communities where outbreaks are currently taking place and States of Emergencies are being called as a result."

"They say their communities cannot wait until Phase 1 is completed and need to be included in it."

The letter states that ORI will see five remote Matawa communities receiving mass-community vaccinations in February, and all remote Ontario Indigenous communities will receive the vaccine by April 30.

However, the letter states, road-access communities aren't part of that plan, and "are saying at the very least surplus vaccines from ORI should be earmarked for them."