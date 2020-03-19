Ginoogaming First Nation declares state of emergency after sixth positive COVID-19 case

A northwestern Ontario Indigenous community has declared a state of emergency after confirming its sixth case of COVID-19.

Ginoogaming First Nation announced the state of emergency on Saturday.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the community has risen from one to six in less than a week.

"We are close to exhausting internal human/other resources and are now needing outside government assistance to address the outbreak," Ginoogaming First Nation Coun. Sheri Taylor said in a statement.

The community was already limiting access to residents and essential workers. As a result of the rise in COVID-19 cases, however, access will only be allowed between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily, with the exception of people needing to leave the community for work, or medical emergencies. That measure will be in place until further notice.

In a media release, Ginoogaming said there is a lack of isolation space in the community, and council is hoping to work together with the Municipality of Greenstone to allow those who test positive for COVID-19 to self-isolate in Greenstone hotels.