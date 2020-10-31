Ginoogaming First Nation announces second positive COVID-19 case

A second member of Ginoogaming First Nation has tested positive for COVID-19, the community announced Sunday.

The new positive case has been confirmed by the Dilico Health Team, and contact tracing and further testing is taking place.

No further details about the case were provided.

In a media release issued Sunday, Ginoogaming First Nation council urged all community members to stay at home and avoid visiting other households - including those of close family members - and follow public health guidelines to limit further spread in the community.

All community offices except the health centre will be closed, and the community store will be open for curbside pickup from 2-6 p.m. daily.