'A lot of unknowns': Ginoogaming First Nation calls for outside support as COVID-19 outbreak continues

Ginoogaming First Nation is calling on outside agencies for support as the community continues to struggle with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Ginoogaming declared a state of emergency on Saturday after confirming its sixth case of COVID-19. No new cases had been confirmed between Sunday and Monday afternoon.

The community is about 300 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, along Highway 11.

Sheri Taylor, Ginoogaming health director and councillor, said the situation in the community is stressful.

"There's a lot of unknowns," Taylor said Monday. "A lot of people are afraid. But for the most part, I think our community is holding together, and leaning on one another for support as best we can."

"We just let a sacred fire outside our health centre," she said. "That's where people could come off and drop off tobacco and give prayer. And it gives them just a little sense of, you know, knowing that we are we are there doing what we can for our people."

Taylor said the community was in contact with outside health agencies, and the federal government, on Monday.

She said among the key supports that are needed are more nurses to help with COVID-19 testing.

"Right now, we only have the nurses in from 5 to 8 in the evening to do the [COVID-19] tests," she said. "So we just fit in people as we can between those hours. They have to be spread out a half hour apart."

More tests are also required, and Taylor said Ginoogaming is calling on the province to provide vaccine doses, which would be administered to the community's most-vulnerable residents.

Other measures have already been put in place. Access to the community has been restricted, and offices closed and converted to food storage or isolation space.

But Taylor said Ginoogaming is hopeful to have a response regarding further outside support soon.

"We're just kind of pulling together and hoping that, you know, we'll get the help we need within the next few days here," she said.