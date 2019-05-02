Thunder Bay-area community residents rally around fire chief struck with flesh-eating bacteria

Residents of the Township of Gillies, Ont., near Thunder Bay, are rallying around their volunteer fire chief and his family as he recovers from necrotizing fasciitis, also known as flesh-eating disease.

Scott Hole developed the infection about a month ago from a simple scrape, township reeve Wendy Wright told CBC News.

He was sent to Toronto for treatment and is now recovering in hospital in Thunder Bay, she said.

Wright — in her personal time, separate and apart from her work for the township — set up an online fundraiser for the family with a $10,000 goal.

"[Scott] and his wife Judy and their whole family really have worked tirelessly as volunteers for our community for years," Wright said, "not just here in our community but I believe with Scouts Canada as well, in their church, with our school, Whitefish Valley School — they do a lot there too."

"So yeah they've given a lot to our community, so I thought this was one small way to at least relieve a little bit of stress from the situation."

Deputy fire chief Corey Santorelli has stepped in to fill Hole's shoes while he's off work, Wright said, but she expects Hole to be back in action once he's fully recovered.

"I would imagine we won't be able to keep him down," she said.