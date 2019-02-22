Thunder Bay, Ont., lawyer files libel suit against two Thunder Bay bloggers

A Thunder Bay, Ont., lawyer is suing two local bloggers for libel.

Gilbert Labine filed the notice of application on Feb. 19. In the documents, Labine claims Brian Webster, administrator of the Thunder Bay Courthouse - Inside Edition (TBCIE) Facebook page, and Pino Demasi, administrator of The REAL Concerned Citizens of Thunder Bay (TRCCTB) Facebook and web pages, have defamed Labine in a number of posts published on the pages.

Labine — who's being represented by Fort Frances Lawyer Douglas Judson — is seeking a court order that would require Demasi and Webster to remove all material that references him, his law firm, its staff, or his clients, and refrain from publishing any further such material.

Two posts cited

Labine is also seeking court costs, and "such further and other relief" as the court deems necessary.

The documents cite two posts that appeared on the TRCCTB and TBCIE pages in January 2019, which focused on two court appearances by clients of Labine.

The documents note that neither post was attributed to either Demasi or Webster, rather they were bylined "Thunder Bay Courthouse - Inside Edition."

However, the documents also note that Webster was in the courtroom for both proceedings, and content is regularly cross-posted between TRCCTB and TBCIE pages.

Both make what the documents claim are defamatory statements about Labine's perceived performance in court, as well as his age.

The documents state the posts "constitute a libel of [Labine's] professional character and abilities, and are damaging to his professional reputation and the reputation of [Labine's] business."

Hearing scheduled

Further, the documents state the posts brought Labine "into ridicule and contempt," and he has suffered damage to his public reputation as a result.

The claims have not been proven in court.

A hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on March 21, 2019, in Thunder Bay.

A Thursday post on TRCCTB attributed to Demasi states he won't be commenting on the matter.

In November, Judson said he's offering free legal representation to anyone who believes they have been defamed by either the TRCCTB or TBCIE pages.

At the time, he told CBC News he had been "inundated with calls" from people saying they'd been personally affected by the sites.