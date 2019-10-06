Geraldton hospital overhauls emergency department, chemotherapy suite

The Geraldton District Hospital is overhauling its emergency department and chemotherapy suite with help from the province.

The province has given the hospital an $18-million grant, which not only covers the cost of the renovations, but also the construction of new spaces for families and Indigenous cultural practices.

"This has been a long time in coming," said hospital CEO Lucy Bonanno. "Our community is certainly in need of a new emergency department."

Bonanno said currently, the hospital's emergency department is located in the older section of the hospital, which was opened in 1963.

"Certainly, we need something new, up-to-date, meeting new standards," she said. "We are thrilled that we are finally putting shovel to ground."

The funding will also cover the costs of building a new chemotherapy suite, as well as dedicated spaces for family visits, and Indigenous cultural practices.

"We're going to have a quiet room," Bonanno said. "A spiritual room for our Indigenous population, as well."

"Right now, we can't even offer that to our patients," she said.

Bonanno said work at the hospital has already begun, and is expected to be complete by spring 2021.