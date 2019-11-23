88-year-old Geraldton, Ont. man charged with historical sexual offences

An 88-year-old Geraldton, Ont. man is facing charges for multiple sexual offences for incidents alleged to have happened between 1971 and 1984.

Provincial police said the suspect was arrested last month after a sexual assault complaint was reported to the Greenstone detachment in northwestern Ontario.

The accused is charged with rape, sexual intercourse with a female under 14 years of age, sexual intercourse with a female between 14 and 16 years of age and sexual intercourse with a female.

Provincial police are asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact the Greenstone OPP crime unit.

The accused is scheduled to make an appearance in the Ontario Court of Justice in Geraldton next month.