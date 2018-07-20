Gas tax funds roll out to northwestern Ontario communities
Thunder Bay, Fort Frances, Kenora among recipients
The City of Thunder Bay stands to bring in about $2.26 million in gas tax funding this year, according to the province.
Thunder Bay is one of several municipalities in northwestern Ontario on the list for gas tax funding, amounts of which are determined by the number of litres of gas sold in Ontario during the previous year.
In a media release, the province said municipalities with public transit services receive two cents per litre of provincial gas tax revenue collected.
The province said gas tax funding can be used for improving those public transit services, such as buying transit vehicles, adding routes, improving accessibility, or upgrading infrastructure.
The northwestern Ontario municipalities receiving gas tax funding include:
- Atikokan, $9,317
- Dryden, $42,005
- Fort Frances, $72,298
- Greenstone, $23,481
- Kenora, $143,366
- Machin, $8,984
- Schreiber and Terrace Bay, $22,774
- Sioux Lookout, $51,219
- Thunder Bay, $2,262,966
- Timmins, $668,033
The Ontario government said it will "flow the funding as soon as possible in 2021."