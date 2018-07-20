Gas tax funds roll out to northwestern Ontario communities

The City of Thunder Bay stands to bring in about $2.26 million in gas tax funding this year, according to the province.

Thunder Bay is one of several municipalities in northwestern Ontario on the list for gas tax funding, amounts of which are determined by the number of litres of gas sold in Ontario during the previous year.

In a media release, the province said municipalities with public transit services receive two cents per litre of provincial gas tax revenue collected.

The province said gas tax funding can be used for improving those public transit services, such as buying transit vehicles, adding routes, improving accessibility, or upgrading infrastructure.

The northwestern Ontario municipalities receiving gas tax funding include:

Atikokan, $9,317

Dryden, $42,005

Fort Frances, $72,298

Greenstone, $23,481

Kenora, $143,366

Machin, $8,984

Schreiber and Terrace Bay, $22,774

Sioux Lookout, $51,219

Thunder Bay, $2,262,966

Timmins, $668,033

The Ontario government said it will "flow the funding as soon as possible in 2021."