The Competition Bureau of Canada will launch a review into fuel prices across northwestern Ontario, after the Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, Greg Rickford, announced a review of gasoline and diesel retail pricing practices in places like Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden and Thunder Bay.

Rickford made the announcement on Friday, as the retail price of gas in the region has not decreased since the Ontario government made changes to the tax structure on fuel across the province.

According to a written release on Friday, the provincial government eliminated the cap-and-trade carbon tax of 4.3 cents per litre off the wholesale price of gasoline and five cents per litre off the wholesale price for diesel fuel earlier this year.

"We need to make sure those savings are being passed on to customers across the province," Minister Rickford stated on Friday. "We're seeing anomalies in northwestern Ontario retail fuel prices which may be evidence of a lack of competitive behaviour."

On Friday, he requested that the Competition Bureau do a full review of the gasoline and diesel retail pricing practices in the northwestern Ontario region as "these savings do not appear to have been shared with consumers."