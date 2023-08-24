Thunder Bay residents, contractors to face new fee for breaking gas lines without locates

Homeowners or contractors who break a natural gas line while digging, without getting utility locates done first, will now get a bill to cover the response by Thunder Bay firefighters.

Due to an increase in such calls in recent months, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue said this week it's begun charging to respond to them. The current rate is about $540 per hour for each vehicle that's dispatched to the scene.

City fire Chief Greg Hankkio said contractors or homeowners are legally obliged to get locates — which identify and mark buried infrastructure, such natural gas lines — before starting any sort of excavation work.

"Over the last 18 months, we've responded to eight natural gas line strikes where there haven't been locates taken out," he said. "We recognize that accidents do happen, but in these cases they're preventable accidents, in our opinion."

"It's a significant draw on our resources," Hankkio said. "We're sending three pumpers and a hazmat unit to these calls just to manage the scene from an isolation perspective, making sure the area is safe, eliminating ignition sources, evacuating buildings."

And, Hankkio said, the incidents can certainly be dangerous.

"We have a an explosive combustible gas leaking into the atmosphere and into buildings," he said. "Again, it's preventable, and it takes a lot of resources to manage these incidents, and keeping in mind as we look at the plans moving forward to build multiple residential structures in the City of Thunder Bay in the near future, hopefully, we can only assume that that would lead to more excavating."

Nicole Lehto, director of operations for Enbridge Gas in the northern region — which includes Thunder Bay — said there are many reasons why digging takes place without locates.

"Sometimes homeowners and the general public just don't know that that risk is real, and they don't know of that requirement," she said. "So that's why we do a lot of public education, as do other utilities and the fire departments and the municipalities as well."

"When it comes to excavators, they certainly know of the requirement," Lehto said. "Sometimes there are reasons why they don't have a valid locate. Sometimes they let them expire, other times they begin the project before those locates show up on site. I can't speak to all the reasons, but there are many."

In any case, Lehto said, locates are free, but a booking must be made a minimum of five days before any digging starts.

"We just want to make sure that anybody who digs, they know where all of those buried infrastructure lines are, everything from water lines to sewer lines to our gas infrastructure and everything in between," she said. "If you're breaking the surface, certainly, with mechanical excavation tools like a backhoe or a [mini-excavator], you absolutely need to have locates."

Safety the 'primary concern'

"But even when you're shoveling with a spade, you can chop through that service line very easily. So you need to know where it is, and the way to do that is to get a locate."

Hankkio said a lot goes into the fire department response to a broken gas line.

"The primary concern is public safety," he said. "Essentially what we would do would be to establish an isolation perimeter, or hot zone, around the leak, make sure that everybody's out of harm's way."

"We'd want to eliminate any potential ignition sources in the area," Hankkio said, adding that Enbridge would be contacted as well.

Firefighters would also be in charge of any evacuations that need to take place.

"It's quite labour intensive, and it requires a lot of staff power to do it," he said. "From there, as far as dealing with the leak, we do not mitigate the leak itself. We will wait for Enbridge to arrive on the scene, and then coordinate with them how they're going to mitigate the natural gas leak."

Hankkio said anyone who encounters a broken gas line, or a gas leak, should call 911 immediately.

"The person making the call is not going to be the one being charged for our response," he said. "It will be the party responsible for the gas line strike, if they haven't acquired a locate."

"We want to emphasize that people should continue to call 911 in the event of a gas line break."

Locates can be requested by contacting Ontario One Call.