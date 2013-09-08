Police search for male suspect allegedly involved in robbery of Shell gas station in Thunder Bay

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who is allegedly connected to a recent gas bar robbery on the city's north side.

According to a written release from the Thunder Bay Police Service, officers were called to a reported robbery in progress at the Shell Gasoline Station at 807 Red River Road at about 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said a male suspect entered the gas bar holding a knife and demanded money and cigarettes from the clerk.

The suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police describe the male suspect as being in his 30s with a deep voice.

He is believed to be about 5'8" to 5'9" tall with a skinny build and holding a pink bag.

He wore a black scarf with a white pattern on it, camo jacket, black pants, and black and yellow or green gloves at the time of the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service or Crime Stoppers.