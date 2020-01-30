Garnet Loon sentenced to 16 years for manslaughter conviction

Garnet Loon has been sentenced to 16 years behind bars after his second homicide conviction, this one for the death of a 50-year-old man in 2017.

The 44-year-old was sentenced during a Superior Court of Justice hearing in a Thunder Bay courtroom on Wednesday, after previously pleading guilty to manslaughter for causing the death of Robert Lloyd Gray.

The bodies of Gray and 22-year-old Kory Lee Campbell were found in a Carl Avenue home on Thunder Bay's north side on July 1, 2017. Gray had also been charged with manslaughter for the death of Campbell but the charge was withdrawn.

Loon's daughter, Kailee Loon, was also arrested and faced a murder charge but pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and was sentenced to time served.

An agreed statement of facts entered into court at a hearing earlier this month heard the father and daughter had been at the home with Gray on June 27, 2017, where they were all drinking.

Campbell, Garnet Loon's step daughter, later arrived drunk and upset about the recent murder of her ex-boyfriend. Campbell and Kailee Loon went into a bedroom to talk, where Campbell was crying when Garnet Loon and Gray entered. The two men became annoyed that Campbell was crying and Gray told Kailee Loon to beat her up.

'Brutality of the assault'

The fighting, which made its way to the living room as the two men watched, later stopped. After consuming more alcohol, Garnet Loon and Gray began to argue. The two men exchanged blows, with Garnet Loon landing one shot that caused Gray to fall to the ground and appear to be unconscious.

Garnet Loon then grabbed a skateboard that was beside the couch and hit Gray a number of times. Loon then instructed his daughter to get a knife from the kitchen. She instead returned with a two-pronged metal fork, which Garnet Loon took and was seen making a thrusting motion with towards Gray's prone body.

Police recovered a skateboard and a two-pronged fork, both of which were found with the victim's blood on them.

Garnet and Kailee Loon were arrested in Sioux Lookout on July 2, 2017.

Crown prosecutor Trevor Jukes and defence lawyer Danny Gunn who made a joint sentencing recommendation to Ontario Superior Court Justice Danial Newton. While the two lawyers couldn't agree on a specific length of sentence, they found common ground of recommending a prison term between 13 and 17 years.

With credit for time served in pre-sentence custody, Loon will spend just over 12 years in jail.

Newton noted the "brutality of the assault" as an aggravating factor.

"Uncertain whether he had killed Mr. Gray, Mr. Loon left Mr. Gray to die. The postmortem examination revealed that the brain injury occurred hours before death and it is agreed that Mr. Gray was alive when Mr. Loon left after the assault. This callous disregard for Mr. Gray's well-being, is a further aggravating factor," Newton wrote in his reasons.

"Mr. Gray was found dead about four days after the beating. By then, Mr. Loon was hundreds of kilometres away."

26 prior convictions for violence

Both Loon and Gray were known members of the Native Syndicate, with Loon's defence lawyer asserting that Gray was the gang's local leader in Thunder Bay.

Loon is also subject to a lifetime ban on possessing any firearm, crossbow, prohibited or restricted weapon and must submit a DNA sample.

Loon had 26 prior convictions for violence and threats of violence, including a six-year manslaughter sentence for the 2007 death of Jordan Achneepineskum.