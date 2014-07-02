Thunder Bay man pleads guilty to manslaughter over 2017 homicide

A Thunder Bay man has pleaded guilty to a count of manslaughter in connection with a 2017 homicide in the city.

Garnet Loon is scheduled to be back in court early next year for sentencing, a Ministry of the Attorney General spokesperson said.

Loon was facing one count of second-degree murder, and one count of manslaughter. The charges stemmed from the deaths of Robert Lloyd Gray, 50, and Kory Lee Campbell, 22, whose bodies were found in a Carl Avenue residence in July 2017.

However, during a court proceeding in Thunder Bay on Nov. 5, Loon pleaded not guilty to the charge of second-degree murder, instead pleading guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter.

The second manslaughter charge was withdrawn.

Loon is next scheduled to appear in court on January 6, 2020, for sentencing.

Police had also initially charged Kailee Loon with second-degree murder in connection with the case. However, the charge would later be reduced to assault, and she pleaded guilty earlier this year.