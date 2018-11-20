Thunder Bay man has 1st degree murder charge changed to 2nd degree murder in 2017 homicide

A Thunder Bay, Ont., man charged with first degree murder in the death of a 22-year-old woman in 2017 has had that charge changed to second degree murder.

The charge stems from an investigation launched by Thunder Bay police after they found the bodies of two people — Kory Lee Campbell, 22, and Robert Lloyd Gray, 50 — in a home on Carl Avenue on Thunder Bay's north side on June 30.

Garnet Jay Loon was charged with second degree murder in Gray's death on July 2. Another accused, Kailee Loon, was also charged with second degree murder in Gray's death on the same day after the two were arrested in Sioux Lookout by Ontario Provincial Police.

Garnet Loon was then subsequently charged with first degree murder in November 2017 in Campbell's death; it's that charge that was changed to second degree murder at a preliminary hearing in Thunder Bay this week.

Loon's preliminary hearing is scheduled to last the whole week. The hearing is to determine whether there's enough evidence to proceed to trial.

Kailee Loon is scheduled to return to court in Thunder Bay on Dec. 12.

Gray was originally from Mishkeegogamang First Nation, while Campbell was from Cat Lake First Nation. The two had been living in Thunder Bay at the time of their deaths, police said.

Police also said that the accused and the victims knew each other.