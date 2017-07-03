Garnet Loon convicted of manslaughter charge, now awaits sentence

Garnet Loon faces a likely lengthy jail sentence after his second manslaughter conviction, this one for the death of a 50-year-old man in Thunder Bay in 2017.

Loon, 43, had pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the death of Robert Lloyd Gray but was formally convicted during an Ontario Superior Court of Justice hearing in a Thunder Bay courtroom on Monday.

The bodies of Gray and 22-year-old Kory Lee Campbell were found in a Carl Avenue home on the city's north side on July 1, 2017. Loon and his daughter, Kailee Loon, were both later arrested and charged.

Crown prosecutor Trevor Jukes and defence lawyer Danny Gunn made a joint sentencing submission, recommending between 13 and 17 years in prison. Loon, who has been in jail since his arrest, is credited for nearly 46 months of time in custody that would be subtracted from his total sentence. Superior Court Justice Danial Newton will render the sentence at a future date.

Evidence presented in court

Jukes read into court an agreed statement of facts, which was largely based on a statement Kailee Loon made to investigators. The court heard the father and daughter were at the Carl Avenue home with Gray on June 27, 2017, where they were all drinking.

Campbell, Garnet Loon's step daughter, later arrived drunk and upset about the recent murder of her ex-boyfriend. Campbell and Kailee Loon went into a bedroom to talk, where Campbell was crying when Garnet Loon and Gray entered. The two men became annoyed that Campbell was crying and Gray told Kailee Loon to beat her up.

The fighting, which made its way to the living room as the two men watched, later stopped. After consuming more alcohol, Garnet Loon and Gray began to argue. The two men exchanged blows, with Garnet Loon landing one shot that caused Gray to fall to the ground and appear to be unconscious.

Garnet Loon then grabbed a skateboard that was beside the couch and hit Gray a number of times. Loon then instructed his daughter to get a knife from the kitchen. She instead returned with a two-pronged metal fork, which Garnet Loon took and was seen making a thrusting motion with towards Gray's prone body.

Police recovered a skateboard and a two-pronged fork, both of which were found with the victim's blood on them.

Surveillance camera footage from neighbouring locations showed two people leaving through a window of the home during the early morning hours of June 28, 2017.

During the autopsy, the medical examiner found evidence of blunt impact trauma, including indications that Gray survived for hours before his death. The court heard that Gray was still alive in the living room when Garnet and Kailee Loon left the residence. Gray's body was found, with severe trauma, on a stairwell inside the residence on July 1, 2017.

The father and daughter, who soon after left Thunder Bay, were arrested by provincial police in Sioux Lookout on July 2, 2017.

Both Garnet Loon and Gray were known members of the Native Syndicate gang. Gunn said Gray was the gang's local leader and he had been told of Gray's dangerous nature by a local police officer.

'I forgive you'

Connie Gray McKay, Gray's cousin, gave an emotional victim impact statement. McKay said Gray was like her little brother and, referencing his criminal past, she said she "didn't see that side of Robert."

McKay said her aunt, Gray's mother, has never been the same and can't understand why someone she welcomed into her home "would do that to her baby."

"I want to say I forgive you, Garnet," she said, while Loon kept his head down.

Kailee Loon pleaded guilty to two counts of assault last year and was sentenced to time served.

Gunn said Loon's guilty plea, despite what he called significant evidentiary issues, should be seen as a sign of remorse. and that Gray was his closest friend.

Garnet Loon had been charged in relation to Campbell's death but that count has since been withdrawn by the Crown. He had been previously found guilty of manslaughter for the 2007 death of 18-year-old Jordan Achneepineskum in Thunder Bay and had been sentenced to six years.