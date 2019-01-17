Garnet Loon to stand trial for Carl Avenue killings, Kailee Loon pleads guilty to assault

A Thunder Bay, Ont., man will stand trial for the deaths of two people in a north-side home in the summer of 2017, while a co-accused in the case has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Garnet Loon and Kailee Loon were both charged with murder by Thunder Bay police in July 2017 after officers discovered the bodies of two people — Robert Lloyd Gray, 50, and Kory Lee Campbell, 22 — in a residence on Carl Avenue.

The accused and the victims knew each other, police said.

Loon's charges have changed several times during court proceedings but earlier this month, a judge ordered that he stand trial one one count of second degree murder and one count of manslaughter.

City police also charged Kailee Loon with second degree murder in 2017. She recently pleaded guilty to assault and is scheduled to be sentenced on that charge in February.

Loon's case is scheduled to be back in court Jan. 28. No trial date has yet been set.

Gray was originally from Mishkeegogamang First Nation, while Campbell was from Cat Lake First Nation. The two had been living in Thunder Bay at the time of their deaths, police said.