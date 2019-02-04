The minister of transport, Marc Garneau, said a recent visit to the Red Lake Municipal Airport has helped him become more "aware and sensitive" to the different challenges faced by operators who work in the north.

"Operators that operate in the north have different operational realities from some of the bigger airlines that operate in the south," minister Garneau said, "and I needed to be aware and sensitive to their realities."

Garneau made a visit to the Red Lake airport on Thursday, January 31 to highlight federal funding of $152,943 which helped with the purchase of a de-icer spraying trailer and an omni-directional approach lighting system at the facility.

"It's very important for us to not only try to make conditions good for airlines, but to make sure that our airports have the infrastructure that is necessary to make them safe," he explained.

The de-icer machine will help keep runways, taxiways and the apron clear of ice and snow while the new lighting system will help with airport operations during the fog and harsh winter weather in Red Lake.

He said another $10 million is also being given to the airport through the Airports Capital Assistance Program, to help rehabilitate the runway, taxiway and apron that's adjacent to the air terminal building.

"[The program] recognizes that airports don't always have all the funds necessary to make sure that all of their infrastructure is there," Garneau said, adding that this program, which has been running for the past 20 years, has put "about $880 million into about 106 airports to try to make sure they have modern and safe infrastructure."