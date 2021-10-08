'That grand old barn': heritage, history boost Fort William Gardens

Thunder Bay won't be seeing a new event centre for some time, but the city's tourism manager says the Fort William Gardens is still able to pick up some of the sports-tourism slack.

"We position it as that grand old barn of Canadian hockey and Canadian curling," Paul Pepe said. "It has history, it has stories, and to a lot of folks, that's interesting."

Earlier this month, Thunder Bay City Council voted in favour of a re-investment plan that would see the city spend about $3 million to keep the Gardens going for at least another 15 years; the report eyes 2036 for the possible opening of a new facility to replace the Gardens.

That plan — funding for which still needs to be approved as part of the city's budget process — including upgrading things like accessibility, the ice plant, and the dressing rooms.

"I think the the upgrades that were approved by council are very practical, very pragmatic," Pepe said. "They allow the building to to to remain user-friendly."

"In terms of attracting events, it'll certainly suit the needs over the next five to 15 years in terms of a lot of the regional, the provincial, even some smaller national level events, to continue on in the in the Gardens," he said.

However, there are some limitations, Pepe said.

"When we look at the trends ... having twin pads is really essential," he said. "Having a practice pad attached to the to the venue is essential, as is increased seating capacity."

"Those are two areas that do limit our capacity, our ability to bid on bigger winter events," Pepe said. "But as I said, there's a lot of smaller events, where the current Gardens and the enhancements being made to it in terms of providing a reliable ice plant, and reliable ice making environment, is is still going to allow us to bid on these events and attract these events to the community."

One such event is taking place early next year, when the Gardens hosts the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Upgrades to accommodate the bonspiel are underway, with the city recently completing the installation of a new video scoreboard.

Pepe said while seating capacity is an issue at the Gardens, the same doesn't necessarily hold true for floor space.

"In terms of having the flexible use space for things like conventions and other indoor and covered events, it's not necessarily essential for this building," he said.

Pepe said convention space is something that could be built by the city's hotel sector at their own properties, provided they "see the business case for that."

"So that could take care of the meeting [and] convention space, which we do need more of in the community."

Pepe said other tourism infrastructure in the city has a role to play here, too.

"Sport tourism is a competitive segment in Canada," he said. "We're always betting against other cities for these events, and we have a lot of competitive advantage of a smaller city."

'So much history'

"We're well-serviced by airlines to get people in here, we have a strong reputation as a community for volunteerism and people coming out to help out run events and then organize events," Pepe said. "And we do have a lot of great infrastructure as well, and we have the hotel rooms."

"The idea of newer facilities that have increased seating capacity, more-comfortable seating capacity, that have the twin pads so essential for training and for warming up for teams before before the events, those are some critical features that have to be built into a new facility. But in the interim ... we have this grand old facility, this grand old structure that has so much history in it."

The Gardens has two main hockey tenants currently: the Lakehead University Thunderwolves and the Superior International Junior Hockey League's Thunder Bay North Stars.

North Stars head coach, and former Thunder Bay Twins player, Rob DeGagne said the Gardens is a "good facility."

"I've been doing this for 25 years and I've been all over North America," he said."And as a main facility in a city of our size, it's adequate, but it's definitely not on the cutting edge, that's for sure."

DeGagne said what, exactly, a new Thunder Bay arena should look like depends on what the city's goals are.

"If they want to get a ... pro team or Ontario Hockey League team, they're going to have to have a newer facility," he said. "Doesn't necessarily have to be a bigger facility in the sense of seating capacity."

A new facility, he said, should offer more to the teams that play there.

"These new places have weight rooms and gymnasiums in them," he said, adding features like that help a great deal with recruitment of players (the North Stars make use of other fitness facilities in the city).

But features that are common in newer arenas, like weight rooms, are difficult to place in older, smaller arenas like the Gardens.

The more ice surfaces, the better, as well, especially if there are plans to host tournaments.

"You need four pads, and then you can run the whole tournament there," DeGagne said. "That way, if you have enough going on in the arena, you can have supplementary things going on as well. You can have restaurants, you can have sports shops, you can have a hotel close to it."

"It just doesn't justify it with one one sheet of ice."