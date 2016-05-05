Ice surface in Thunder Bay's Fort William Gardens on track for Sept. 27 opening

The ice surface at Fort William Gardens in Thunder Bay, Ont., is on track to open on Sept. 27, after a delay caused by a leaking pipe in the refrigeration system.

Kelly Robertson, the city's manager of community services, said the city has been renewing the Gardens' aging ice plant during the off season. The project involved making repairs to parts of the plant, and rebuilding other areas from scratch.

The ice was initially expected to open on Sept. 20. However, on Sept. 11, a pipe which carries refrigeration chemicals was discovered to have sprung a leak, Robertson said.

"In part, that was related to, we believe, the age of the pipe, and secondly, a bit of an impact that the pipe had," Robertson said. "It's a very complicated project, replacing and repairing these refrigeration systems, there is an element of risk."

Repairs have been made, however, and the plant is thus-far running smoothly, she said.

"The update that I have is temperatures on the slab started to cool well, and ice is being formed," Robertson said. "We are on track for [a] Sept. 27 opening."

"There is a possibility that it might be open a little bit earlier, but I want to be conservative because we're still early in the process. But I've been told things are going well."

It takes seven to 10 days to create ice at the Fort William Gardens, Robertson said.

The delay in opening the Gardens' ice surface has also led to the Lakehead University Thunderwolves pushing back the start of their season.

However, fans are invited to join CBC Thunder Bay's morning show, Superior Morning, for Wake Up With The Wolves: The Road Game edition on Sept. 19 at Port Arthur Arena.