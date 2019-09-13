Lakehead University Thunderwolves' hockey season delayed as work on arena ice plant continues

Lakehead University's men's hockey team is delaying the start of its season due to ongoing work on the ice plant at Fort William Gardens in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Capital renewal work has been taking place on the ice plant this summer, said Kelly Robertson, general manager of community services for the City of Thunder Bay, in a written release Thursday.

"This is a complicated job that requires a specialized engineering design, made‐to‐order components, and specialized contractors," she said, adding that an unspecified "problem" was discovered at the plant on Wednesday.

As a result, the ice surface in the gardens will not be available until Sept. 27.

The Lakehead University Thunderwolves were scheduled to open their hockey season on Sept. 20 with a non-conference game against the Laurentian Voyageurs at the Gardens.

However, the two-game series has now been cancelled, and the Thunderwolves will instead open their season on Sept. 27 against the Guelph Gryphons.

"Our apologies to the community, our season-ticket holders and our corporate sponsors for having to delay the start of our season," Lakehead University Director of Athletics Tom Warden said in a written statement Friday.

"We appreciate your support and understanding regarding this unfortunate situation with our venue."