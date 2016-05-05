Improvements coming to Fort William Gardens

Thunder Bay's Fort William Gardens will be getting some improvements after city councillors unanimously approved a long-term investment plan for the aging facility on Monday.

The plan will see the city invest about $3 million into the gardens, money that's intended to keep the 70-year-old arena viable for at least the next 15 years.

"It does make sense to invest in a midterm strategy," Coun. Shelby Ch'ng said. "We're just trying to figure out what we want to do as a community with that space, and what do the future needs of the City Thunder Bay look like."

"So as an interim solution, investing some capital dollars to maintain it for the time being makes sense."

A report to council states the funding — which must still be approved as part of the city's municipal budget process — will also allow for some upgrades to the gardens, including improvements to the dressing rooms, ice plant and accessibility.

The report also targets 2036 for the possible opening of a new facility to replace the gardens; planning for that would begin in 2030.

However, Monday's decision doesn't preclude council from moving forward with a new arena before that.